Li Zhuoguang (left) CFO of Jiumaojiu International Holdings, and CEO Guan Yihong at Island Shangri-La Hotel in Admiralty, on December 29, 2019, to announce the company’s IPO. The subscription closed on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s equity punters drive up cost of money as demand for local currency increases amid fervour for initial public offerings
- Shares of Values Cultural Investment, which makes TV serials, is estimated to have been oversubscribed up to 1,500 times by retail investors, according to brokers’ estimates
- Retail tranche of Jiumaojiu International Holdings, a restaurant chain, is oversubscribed 500 times
