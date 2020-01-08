Li Zhuoguang (left) CFO of Jiumaojiu International Holdings, and CEO Guan Yihong at Island Shangri-La Hotel in Admiralty, on December 29, 2019, to announce the company’s IPO. The subscription closed on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s equity punters drive up cost of money as demand for local currency increases amid fervour for initial public offerings

  • Shares of Values Cultural Investment, which makes TV serials, is estimated to have been oversubscribed up to 1,500 times by retail investors, according to brokers’ estimates
  • Retail tranche of Jiumaojiu International Holdings, a restaurant chain, is oversubscribed 500 times
Topic |   HKEX
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 6:36pm, 8 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Li Zhuoguang (left) CFO of Jiumaojiu International Holdings, and CEO Guan Yihong at Island Shangri-La Hotel in Admiralty, on December 29, 2019, to announce the company’s IPO. The subscription closed on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.