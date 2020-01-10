Shanghai Tower (third left), the world’s second tallest building, looms over the city’s skyline on November 4, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
JPMorgan and Nomura expand in China’s tallest skyscraper as they add headcount ahead of country’s financial liberalisation
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its space at Shanghai Tower by a third to 20,000 square metres
- Nomura nearly doubled the size of its lease to 5,000 square metres
Topic | China property
Shanghai Tower (third left), the world’s second tallest building, looms over the city’s skyline on November 4, 2018. Photo: Xinhua