Shanghai Tower (third left), the world’s second tallest building, looms over the city’s skyline on November 4, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  Banking & Finance

JPMorgan and Nomura expand in China’s tallest skyscraper as they add headcount ahead of country’s financial liberalisation

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its space at Shanghai Tower by a third to 20,000 square metres
  • Nomura nearly doubled the size of its lease to 5,000 square metres
Topic |   China property
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:00pm, 10 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Shanghai Tower (third left), the world’s second tallest building, looms over the city’s skyline on November 4, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE