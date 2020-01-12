The concept of business, technology, the internet and the network. A young entrepreneur working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Digital banking. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s first digital bank offers 6 per cent rate to outdo HSBC in warning shot to new competition

  • ZA Bank, the city’s first digital-only bank, is said to be offering the 6 per cent rate for three-month deposits capped at HK$200,000 for select clients
  • Standard Chartered, HSBC and BOC Hong Kong pay 1.9 per cent to 2.3 per cent for the same deposit maturity
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:54pm, 12 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The concept of business, technology, the internet and the network. A young entrepreneur working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Digital banking. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE