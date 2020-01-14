Cranes unload coal from a cargo ship at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. Thermal coal producers will come under more scrutiny from BlackRock. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

BlackRock flexes US$7 trillion financial muscle to vote against boards that do not disclose climate risks in move towards ‘new standard for investing’

  • Sustainability to be ‘new standard for investing’ at world’s biggest asset manager with nearly US$7 trillion of assets under management, CEO Fink says
  • BlackRock will stop investing in companies that generate more than 25 per cent of revenue from thermal coals from mid-2020
Topic |   Investing
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 5:47pm, 14 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Cranes unload coal from a cargo ship at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. Thermal coal producers will come under more scrutiny from BlackRock. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chad Bray

Chad Bray

Chad is a senior business reporter focused on finance. He has previously written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires.