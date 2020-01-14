Cranes unload coal from a cargo ship at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. Thermal coal producers will come under more scrutiny from BlackRock. Photo: Reuters
BlackRock flexes US$7 trillion financial muscle to vote against boards that do not disclose climate risks in move towards ‘new standard for investing’
- Sustainability to be ‘new standard for investing’ at world’s biggest asset manager with nearly US$7 trillion of assets under management, CEO Fink says
- BlackRock will stop investing in companies that generate more than 25 per cent of revenue from thermal coals from mid-2020
