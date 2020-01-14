Andrew Weir, vice-chairman of KPMG China and chairman of the stock exchange listing committee, at the Asian Financial Forum on Tuesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Greater Bay Area to drive Hong Kong IPO market, with more integration attracting foreign and domestic fundraising
- April 2018 IPO reforms will boost Hong Kong, vice-chairman of KPMG China and chairman of the stock exchange listing committee says
- Anti-government protests will not hurt city’s fundraising credentials, panel hears
Topic | IPO
Andrew Weir, vice-chairman of KPMG China and chairman of the stock exchange listing committee, at the Asian Financial Forum on Tuesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen