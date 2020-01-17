‘Hong Kong’s banking sector is among the safest worldwide,’ says Arthur Yuen, deputy chief executive of the city’s de facto central bank. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Crisis, what crisis? Hong Kong banks remain ‘profitable, solid’ despite protests, says HKMA official, rejecting doomsday claims by short seller
- The pretax profit of all Hong Kong’s retail banks rose 1.8 per cent in the first nine months of 2019, while the capital ratio is over 20 per cent, among the highest worldwide
- Saying HK banks are heading for crisis is ‘groundless’, says HKMA deputy chief executive Arthur Yuen as he unveils data for the sector
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
