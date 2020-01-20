Winters believes the existing branch network of Standard Chartered remains important, complementing the new virtual bank services. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered will target tech-savvy young customers as it gears up to join Hong Kong’s virtual banking race, says CEO Bill Winters

  • The 162-year-old lender is one of eight firms that won virtual bank licences in Hong Kong last year and is expected to launch the new services in 2020
  • The lender’s virtual-bank services in Africa have attracted more new customers in the last 12 months than in the previous 12 years
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 7:00am, 20 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Winters believes the existing branch network of Standard Chartered remains important, complementing the new virtual bank services. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.