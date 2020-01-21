(From left) HKIFA chief executive Sally Wong; chairman of pensions sub-committee Terry Pan, and vice-chairman of pensions subcommittee Philip Tso, address a press conference in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
MPF pension funds account for less than 10 per cent of Hongkonger's retirement savings, survey shows
- MPF pension funds are a third choice of retirement savings for Hongkongers, according to an investment funds association survey
- Bank deposits account for 53 per cent of Hongkongers’ retirement savings, while 21 per cent goes into stock investments
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
(From left) HKIFA chief executive Sally Wong; chairman of pensions sub-committee Terry Pan, and vice-chairman of pensions subcommittee Philip Tso, address a press conference in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Wong