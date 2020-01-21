(From left) HKIFA chief executive Sally Wong; chairman of pensions sub-committee Terry Pan, and vice-chairman of pensions subcommittee Philip Tso, address a press conference in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Business /  Banking & Finance

MPF pension funds account for less than 10 per cent of Hongkonger's retirement savings, survey shows

  • MPF pension funds are a third choice of retirement savings for Hongkongers, according to an investment funds association survey
  • Bank deposits account for 53 per cent of Hongkongers’ retirement savings, while 21 per cent goes into stock investments
Topic |   Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 9:17am, 21 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

(From left) HKIFA chief executive Sally Wong; chairman of pensions sub-committee Terry Pan, and vice-chairman of pensions subcommittee Philip Tso, address a press conference in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Martin Choi

Martin Choi

Martin is a reporter for the Post. He joined the team in 2018 after graduating from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in Journalism and Global Studies. Previously, he interned at Forbes in Hong Kong and Agence France-Presse in Shanghai.