Moody’s downgrades Hong Kong’s ratings, saying its ability to govern effectively has been eroded by protests

  • Moody’s lowers the long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of the Hong Kong government by one notch to Aa3 from Aa2
  • The rating agency says the decision to downgrade came because of the government’s inability to resolve issues highlighted by the protests
Georgina Lee
Updated: 10:58pm, 20 Jan, 2020

