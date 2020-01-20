Anti-government protesters raise their hands to symbolise their five demands. Photo: AP Photo
Moody’s downgrades Hong Kong’s ratings, saying its ability to govern effectively has been eroded by protests
- Moody’s lowers the long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of the Hong Kong government by one notch to Aa3 from Aa2
- The rating agency says the decision to downgrade came because of the government’s inability to resolve issues highlighted by the protests
Topic | Hong Kong economy
