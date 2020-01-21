Super Typhoon Mangkhut, the most powerful storm system to hit Hong Kong in decades, making its approach at Kennedy Town on 16 September 2018. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Climate change may spark ‘green swan’ disasters that trigger systemic financial crisis unless authorities take action, BIS warns
- The Bank of International Settlements (NIS) is often described as the central bank for the world’s central banks
- The analysis by officials at the Basel-based BIS adapts the “black swan” concept devised by Nassim Nicholas Taleb to describe adverse events outside the scope of regular expectations with wide-ranging or extreme impacts
