Edmond Lau (right), senior executive director of Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Mathee Supapongse, deputy governor of the Bank of Thailand, release a joint research report on the application of the central bank digital currencies in cross-border payments, on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong and Thai central bank set to test digital currencies in real-world setting after successfully completing first phase
- Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Bank of Thailand launched Project LionRock-Inthanon to study a blockchain-backed cross-border payment platform in November
- HKMA wants to expand the blockchain network to include more currencies and involve more central banks in the project.
