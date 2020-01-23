Edmond Lau (right), senior executive director of Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Mathee Supapongse, deputy governor of the Bank of Thailand, release a joint research report on the application of the central bank digital currencies in cross-border payments, on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong and Thai central bank set to test digital currencies in real-world setting after successfully completing first phase

  • Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Bank of Thailand launched Project LionRock-Inthanon to study a blockchain-backed cross-border payment platform in November
  • HKMA wants to expand the blockchain network to include more currencies and involve more central banks in the project.
Topic |   Digital currencies
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 9:00am, 23 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Edmond Lau (right), senior executive director of Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Mathee Supapongse, deputy governor of the Bank of Thailand, release a joint research report on the application of the central bank digital currencies in cross-border payments, on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE