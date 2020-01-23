Swiss banking group UBS is trimming the bonus pool for Asia investment bankers for 2019 as deal slumps. Photo: Reuters
UBS, Morgan Stanley cut bonuses for investment bankers in Asia as deal-making slumps
- Bonus pools shrink by 6 to 14 per cent for Asia ex-Japan investment banking at UBS, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup
- Senior bankers face the biggest reductions of between 9 and 12 per cent, while associates get a slight raise
