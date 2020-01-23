Travellers wearing masks as they head for the departure hall at Beijing Capital International Airport on January 22. Photo: AFP
Business /  Banking & Finance

Banks, financial firms advise caution in travel to high-risk areas as Wuhan coronavirus outbreak worsens

  • Wuhan officials have banned travel to and from the city in central Hubei province as death toll rises
  • Standard Chartered tells staff to defer all business travel to Wuhan until February 3 in view of the current situation
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 4:16pm, 23 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Travellers wearing masks as they head for the departure hall at Beijing Capital International Airport on January 22. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chad Bray

Chad Bray

Chad is a senior business reporter focused on finance. He has previously written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires.