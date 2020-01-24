Tourists pose for photos at the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong on December 3, 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong life insurers bet on return of mainland customers to reverse a three-year slump in policy sales
- Tahoe Life expects an increase sales of insurance products to mainland clients as social stability returns to the city
- Hong Kong remains an ideal shopping place for insurance products as China faces an ageing population situation, Prudential’s Yung says
Topic | Banking & Finance
Tourists pose for photos at the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong on December 3, 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee