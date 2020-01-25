A fire set by anti-government protesters in Hong Kong’s Central district. Photo: Sam Tsang
International start-ups still see Hong Kong as a fundraising centre despite social unrest, says boss of AngelHub crowdfunding platform
- AngelHub has received over 500 applications to enter a fundraising competition in the city to win US$1 million
- This demonstrates that Hong Kong ‘is a fundraising hub for start-ups, offering great investment opportunities,’ says chief executive Karen Contet Farzam
Topic | Start-ups
