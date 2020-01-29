The Wuhan coronavirus is expected to affect market sentiment in the near term, according to an analyst. Photo: AFP
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hang Seng Index makes its worst Lunar New Year debut since 2016, as coronavirus outbreak spooks traders

  • Hong Kong stock market makes ‘black debut’ for fifth year in a row as benchmark index slips 3 per cent at the open
  • Mainland Chinese markets to delay opening to Monday following State Council ruling
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:18am, 29 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Wuhan coronavirus is expected to affect market sentiment in the near term, according to an analyst. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.