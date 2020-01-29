The Wuhan coronavirus is expected to affect market sentiment in the near term, according to an analyst. Photo: AFP
Hang Seng Index makes its worst Lunar New Year debut since 2016, as coronavirus outbreak spooks traders
- Hong Kong stock market makes ‘black debut’ for fifth year in a row as benchmark index slips 3 per cent at the open
- Mainland Chinese markets to delay opening to Monday following State Council ruling
