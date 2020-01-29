Haywood Cheung, president of the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society, during the gold exchange’s opening ceremony to mark the Year of the Rat on Wednesday. The ceremony was closed to the public and media. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong gold market in best Lunar New Year debut since 2016, as investors chase safe-haven asset

  • Gold’s rises coincides with Hang Seng Index’s worst open in four years
  • Wuhan outbreak contributes to stocks sell-off, boosts safe-haven asset
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 6:10pm, 29 Jan, 2020

