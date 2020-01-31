The People's Bank of China (PBOC)’s headquarters in Beijing, taken on September 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

China’s financial system may be ‘less resilient’ than it appears, some banks may require recapitalisation: S&P

  • People’s Bank of China has a ‘better handle’ on country’s financial risk, S&P Global Ratings says
  • New regulations likely to be introduced to address vulnerability to governance, liquidity and contagion risks: S&P
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 4:00pm, 31 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The People's Bank of China (PBOC)’s headquarters in Beijing, taken on September 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chad Bray

Chad Bray

Chad is a senior business reporter focused on finance. He has previously written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires.