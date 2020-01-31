The Hong Kong exchange’s proposal seeks to address risks particular to corporate WVRs to maintain ‘an appropriate level of investor protection’, Bonnie Chan, head of listings at HKEX, says. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong exchange, spurred by Alibaba, Xiaomi listings, proposes expansion of IPO reforms to attract more tech giants

  • HKEX wants to allow companies that have other firms as owners with weighted voting rights to list in the city
  • Proposal might attract new economy, technology companies, but might not be fair to other investors, lawmaker says
Topic |   HKEX
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 11:09pm, 31 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Hong Kong exchange’s proposal seeks to address risks particular to corporate WVRs to maintain ‘an appropriate level of investor protection’, Bonnie Chan, head of listings at HKEX, says. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.