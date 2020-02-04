A mother wearing a protective face mask in Beijing. The new coronavirus has already infected more people in China than Sars did in 2003. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus epidemic may be tougher than Sars on China’s banks if it persists, S&P says
- The effect on China’s gross domestic product growth could be worse than Sars if the virus is not ‘swiftly contained’, S&P says
- The shares of some of China’s biggest lenders have fallen by double digits in recent weeks as the health crisis has worsened
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A mother wearing a protective face mask in Beijing. The new coronavirus has already infected more people in China than Sars did in 2003. Photo: Reuters