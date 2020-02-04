About half of Hong Kong-listed companies are based in mainland China, and travel restrictions could hamper auditors from completing their job ahead of the March 31 reporting deadline for 2019 annual results. Photo: Handout
Business /  Banking & Finance

No blanket extension in financial reporting deadline as SFC, HKEX prepare for delays amid travel restrictions caused by coronavirus outbreak

  • HKEX, SFC issue joint guidelines to deal with pressure on financial audit and results ahead of March 31 deadline
  • Mainland companies make up about half of Hong Kong-listed entities as their dominance grows
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 11:01pm, 4 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

About half of Hong Kong-listed companies are based in mainland China, and travel restrictions could hamper auditors from completing their job ahead of the March 31 reporting deadline for 2019 annual results. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.