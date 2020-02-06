People wearing face masks are seen making a beeline for more supplies following a coronavirus outbreak that originated from Wuhan in central Hubei province. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong banks to offer relief on mortgages, credit cards, corporate loans as coronavirus outbreak weighs on economy
- Banks should take a ‘sympathetic stance’ when dealing with customers facing financial difficulty, HKMA says
- HKMA encourages other lenders to take similar measures after Bank of China Hong Kong unveiled friendly move on Thursday
