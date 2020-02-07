Shops shuttered up in Mong Kok, one of Hong Kong’s major retail districts on January 8. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: HSBC and Standard Chartered among Hong Kong banks to waive fees, cut loan repayments for small businesses, individuals struggling amid outbreak
- Relief measures follow the financial secretary’s warning that economy could shrink again in 2020 as outbreak prevents tourists from visiting, and locals avoid going out
- It is the third time in history that the city’s lenders have offered large-scale relief measures, after the outbreak of Sars in 2003, and the Asian financial crisis in 1998
Topic | Banking & Finance
Shops shuttered up in Mong Kok, one of Hong Kong’s major retail districts on January 8. Photo: Nora Tam