Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam of Swiss bank Credit Suisse during a news conference to present the company's full-year results, in Zurich on February 14, 2018. Photo: REUTERS
Tidjane Thiam resigns as Credit Suisse CEO in stunning U-turn for Swiss bank amid damaging spying scandal
- The spying scandal had already claimed the job of Chief Operating Officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee
- Top shareholders including Harris Associates, Silchester International Investors and Eminence Capital had made an unusual public display of support for the CEO, who was cleared in an internal investigation
Topic | Banking & Finance
