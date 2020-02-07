Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam of Swiss bank Credit Suisse during a news conference to present the company's full-year results, in Zurich on February 14, 2018. Photo: REUTERS
Tidjane Thiam resigns as Credit Suisse CEO in stunning U-turn for Swiss bank amid damaging spying scandal

  • The spying scandal had already claimed the job of Chief Operating Officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee
  • Top shareholders including Harris Associates, Silchester International Investors and Eminence Capital had made an unusual public display of support for the CEO, who was cleared in an internal investigation
Updated: 4:08pm, 7 Feb, 2020

