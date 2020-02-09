HSBC has come with additional relief measures to help businesses and indviduals affected by the coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
HSBC to provide US$3.9 billion in additional relief to Hong Kong businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak
- Taxi and public light bus operators will be able to make interest-only payments, as will property-secured commercial borrowers
- Trade finance customers will be able to access up to US$1.3 million in overdraft facilities
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
