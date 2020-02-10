Staff from the US embassy board a cargo plane, chartered by the US State Department to evacuate Americans and Canadians from China due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus, during the boarding process at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan on February 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus shuts down a provincial economy the size of Sweden for the third week as Hubei hunkers down
- Hubei’s economy was estimated at US$574 billion last year, the seventh largest among China’s provinces in 2018
- The province, home to 59 million people, was China’s fourth-largest car production centre last year, after Guangdong, Jilin and Shanghai
Topic | China economy
