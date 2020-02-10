On Monday, Standard Chartered outlined for the first time the details of its efforts to help struggling consumers and businesses in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Standard Chartered latest bank to offer relief to mortgage holders, businesses in Hong Kong as coronavirus outbreak worsens
- Mortgage borrowers, SMEs can apply to make interest-only payments for up to a year
- Credit card late fees to be waived between March 1 and May 31
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
