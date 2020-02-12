Banks in Asia have seen their margins shrink sharply in recent years as they face pressure from technology companies like Alipay and WeChat Pay. Photo: Xinhua
Asia-Pacific banks need to gain scale, pursue tech partnerships to stay competitive: McKinsey
- Average banking return on equity in Asia decreased from 12.4 per cent in 2010 to 10.1 per cent in 2018, McKinsey says
- Personal financial assets in region expected to increase to US$69 trillion by 2025, creating an opportunity for banks
