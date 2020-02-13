The Solana shopping mall in Beijing stands almost empty on 12 February 2020. The disease caused by the novel coronavirus has been officially named Covid-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO). Photo: EPA-EFE
Funding the coronavirus fight: Chinese companies sell US$4.1 billion in bonds to shore up finances as economy falters
- Legend Holdings, China State Shipbuilding, Central China Real Estate are among the borrowers that are tapping the capital market with “anti-epidemic bonds” amid virus outbreak
- The Chinese bonds are among the US$9 billion of offshore deals by Asian borrowers signed since end of January
