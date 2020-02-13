Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past the HSBC logo on a hoarding in Hong Kong on January 31, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

HSBC, Citi cut Hong Kong’s mortgage borrowers some slack as coronavirus outbreak sends city’s small businesses into tailspin

  • HSBC, Citigroup are letting borrowers pay only the interest on their mortgages for up to a year, following the relief extended by Bank of China (Hong Kong) and other banks
  • HSBC is also offering relief loans of up to HK$30,000 to staff in the airline, hotel, catering and retail industries who are hard hit by a stalling business environment
Topic |   HSBC
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 5:00pm, 13 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past the HSBC logo on a hoarding in Hong Kong on January 31, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chad Bray

Chad Bray

Chad is a senior business reporter focused on finance. He has previously written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires.

HSBC