Pedestrians wearing protective masks near a hoarding displaying HSBC logo in Hong Kong on January 31 as the coronavirus outbreak grips the city. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong banks face ‘very weak’ outlook as coronavirus bites, with HSBC strategy in spotlight, analysts say
- Investors will be looking for guidance on coronavirus effects as Hong Kong banks begin to report results from next week, analysts say
- Weakness in retail, hospitality, airline and tourism sectors likely to stoke unemployment, strain consumer lending asset quality
Topic | HSBC
Pedestrians wearing protective masks near a hoarding displaying HSBC logo in Hong Kong on January 31 as the coronavirus outbreak grips the city. Photo: Bloomberg