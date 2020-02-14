Pedestrians wearing protective masks near a hoarding displaying HSBC logo in Hong Kong on January 31 as the coronavirus outbreak grips the city. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong banks face ‘very weak’ outlook as coronavirus bites, with HSBC strategy in spotlight, analysts say

  • Investors will be looking for guidance on coronavirus effects as Hong Kong banks begin to report results from next week, analysts say
  • Weakness in retail, hospitality, airline and tourism sectors likely to stoke unemployment, strain consumer lending asset quality
Chad Bray
Updated: 11:45am, 14 Feb, 2020

