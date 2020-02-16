The coronavirus outbreak has rendered face-to-face interactions to the minimum as customers opt for more online transactions. Photo: AP
Coronavirus puts Hong Kong’s online financial channels to test as banking, insurance transactions surge
- Hong Kong’s lenders have closed 20 to 30 per cent of their 1,300 branches to contain the viral outbreak
- More than half of the city’s population has signed up for faster electronic payment system since inception in September 2018
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The coronavirus outbreak has rendered face-to-face interactions to the minimum as customers opt for more online transactions. Photo: AP