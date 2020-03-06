Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase speaking during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills on May 1, 2017. Photo: Reuters
JPMorgan Chase’s chief executive Jamie Dimon undergoes emergency heart surgery

  • Dimon felt chest pain before work Thursday and went to a hospital, checking himself in, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter
  • He was diagnosed with acute aortic dissection, a serious condition involving a tear in the large blood vessel branching off the heart
Updated: 12:28pm, 6 Mar, 2020

