Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase speaking during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills on May 1, 2017. Photo: Reuters
JPMorgan Chase’s chief executive Jamie Dimon undergoes emergency heart surgery
- Dimon felt chest pain before work Thursday and went to a hospital, checking himself in, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter
- He was diagnosed with acute aortic dissection, a serious condition involving a tear in the large blood vessel branching off the heart
Topic | JPMorgan Chase
