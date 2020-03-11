There are over 2,000 stores in Thailand operating under the Tesco Lotus brand. Photo: Reuters
Thai billionaire Dhanin secures funding for Tesco’s hypermarkets in Asia’s biggest M&A deal this year
- UBS, JPMorgan and Siam Commercial Bank to underwrite acquisition finance in support of CP Group’s bid for Tesco assets in Thailand, Malaysia, sources say
- Deal value is the biggest in Asia excluding Australia so far this year as tycoon builds on his dominance at home
