Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Alison is the Post's Finance Editor. Previously, she was Managing Editor of FinanceAsia; The Wall Street Journal's Asia Pacific Senior Finance Correspondent and before that Reuters' Asia Private Equity Correspondent. She has more than 20 years' experience reporting on finance while based in London, Milan, Paris, Tokyo and now Hong Kong. Alison has moderated panels at numerous summits from Sibos, Milken to Rise. In 2018, she was named Fintech Journalist of the Year and won Outstanding Contribution to Journalism in Asian press awards.