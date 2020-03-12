Hong Kong is readying some changes by introducing Chapter 11-style provision in its corporate rescue laws at the next legislative session to enhance its status as Asia’s financial centre. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong resurrects Chapter 11-style corporate rescue bill after a 24-year hiatus as Singapore powers ahead with reforms
- The government plans to finalise its proposal and potentially table a bill during the legislative session beginning in October, official says
- The plan, first mooted in 1996 during its British colonial days, was opposed in past attempts by some lawmakers and unionists
