Ng Keng-hooi, CEO and president of AIA Group, is retiring later this year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
AIA expects sales in China to take a significant hit from coronavirus pandemic after profit doubles in 2019
- Up to 40 per cent of new business sales in China could be at risk of being affected as AIA still relies heavily on agents to sell policies
- AIA’s new business grew at the slowest pace since 2010 as the social unrest in Hong Kong caused sales to Chinese visitors to sink in the second half
