An employee reaches for a bundle of 100 yuan banknotes at a branch of Bank of China in Hefei, Anhui province September 17, 2010. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

China’s regulators to support smaller banks to limit financial contagion from burgeoning bad debt, PwC says

  • China’s regulators to step up support of smaller banks most vulnerable to rising NPLs, PwC says
  • State-led seizures, liquidity injections to limit financial contagion
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 9:22am, 13 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

An employee reaches for a bundle of 100 yuan banknotes at a branch of Bank of China in Hefei, Anhui province September 17, 2010. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE