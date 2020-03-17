Homebuyers at a property launch in Hong Kong. The rising popularity of Hibor-linked mortgages over the past decade is down to banks’ reluctance when it comes to cutting prime lending rates. Photo: May Tse
Business /  Banking & Finance

More Hong Kong homebuyers expected to switch to cheaper Hibor-linked mortgages after banks refuse to cut prime lending rates

  • Borrowers to enjoy lower interest rates, as Hibor is set to see further cuts
  • As of January, 80 per cent of new mortgages were priced according to the Hibor
Topic |   Property financing
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:15am, 17 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Homebuyers at a property launch in Hong Kong. The rising popularity of Hibor-linked mortgages over the past decade is down to banks’ reluctance when it comes to cutting prime lending rates. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE