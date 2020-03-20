According to HSBC, its partnership with Cainiao could support new economy firms by using big data to simplify the approvals process. Photo: Roy Issa
HSBC teams up with Alibaba’s Cainiao logistics unit to offer quick loans to Tmall merchants in Hong Kong

  • Seven-day approvals for trade financing loans of up to US$500,000 offered as part of partnership
  • Merchants must agree to let Cainiao pass on comprehensive information to HSBC for credit assessment
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:45am, 20 Mar, 2020

