A man in a protective mask walks past an HSBC branch in Central district, Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
HSBC to hit ‘pause’ on its retrenchment plan and will freeze hiring as coronavirus pandemic shows no sign of slowing

  • HSBC had planned to cut as many as 35,000 jobs as part of a massive overhaul unveiled last month, but will delay the ‘vast majority’ of redundancies
  • The London-based lender said it would freeze hiring except for a ‘small number of front-line and business-critical roles’
Chad Bray
Updated: 10:44pm, 26 Mar, 2020

