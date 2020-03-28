A man walks past a Bank of Communications branch in Hefei, in eastern China’s Anhui province. Photo: Reuters
Chinese banks brace for bad debt blowout as coronavirus pandemic piles weight on to struggling, debt-ridden businesses

  • Bank of Communication expects non-performing loan level this year to ‘rebound’ from 2019, as coronavirus hit borrowers’ financial health
  • Three leading state-owned banks report stable non-performing loan levels in 2019, even amid slowing economy
Georgina Lee
Updated: 10:15am, 28 Mar, 2020

