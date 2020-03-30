A bank staff counting HK$1,000 banknotes at the Hang Seng Bank in Hong Kong on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s dollar is having its best bull run since Sars, and shows no sign of slowing down amid interest rate gap with US

  • The Hong Kong dollar, pegged to the US dollar since 1983, is set for its best run since 2003 within a trading band
  • The strength is likely to be sustained as local borrowing costs are expected to stay higher than US rates in the near term
Topic |   Currencies
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:51pm, 30 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A bank staff counting HK$1,000 banknotes at the Hang Seng Bank in Hong Kong on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE