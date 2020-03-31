The coronavirus has cast a dark cloud over Hong Kong’s economy. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong dollar bank deposits fall the most since height of protests as coronavirus outbreak sparks outflow of funds
- Deposits in the local currency suffered their biggest drop since August in February but analysts expect the tide will turn as ‘hot money’ flows in
- The Hong Kong dollar exchange rate strengthened from 7.80 in February to around 7.75 since last week, the strongest for three years
Topic | Hong Kong economy
The coronavirus has cast a dark cloud over Hong Kong’s economy. Photo: May Tse