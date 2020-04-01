Pedestrians walk past an HSBC branch in Central district, Hong Kong, China, on February 19, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
HSBC, Standard Chartered to cancel dividends, suspend buy-backs as coronavirus pandemic batters economies
- UK banking regulator asked HSBC, Standard Chartered and other lenders to cancel planned payments to investors
- Prudential Regulation Authority also has asked lenders to not pay cash bonuses to senior staff
