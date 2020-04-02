Pedestrians wearing face mask walk past a bank electronic board billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index in Central on March 23, 2020. Photo: Edmond So
Asia’s fund managers scramble for cash as sell-off hits returns
- Asia ex-Japan bond and equity funds hit by outflows
- Managers raise cash to meet demands for redemptions
Topic | Wealth management
Pedestrians wearing face mask walk past a bank electronic board billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index in Central on March 23, 2020. Photo: Edmond So