Citigroup and other global lenders are offering financial support and other incentives to help their staff overcome the hardship caused by global coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Citigroup to make HK$8,000 payments to help staff hurt by coronavirus pandemic

  • Citigroup is one of several banks that have offered support to staff to help weather the economic effects of pandemic
  • Payments come as lenders offer to pause planned job cuts, roll out incentives to support clients, businesses
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 2:32pm, 1 Apr, 2020

Citigroup and other global lenders are offering financial support and other incentives to help their staff overcome the hardship caused by global coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE