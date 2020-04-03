Noel Quinn, pictured, sent a letter to each of the bank’s shareholders in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: AFP
HSBC boss Noel Quinn writes letter to reassure Hong Kong shareholders after sharp three-day drop in stock price

  • HSBC cancelled its dividend, suspended buy-backs on Wednesday after request from UK regulator
  • Shareholders have punished the bank’s stock, sending it down 14 per cent over three days
Topic |   HSBC
Chad Bray
Updated: 9:40pm, 3 Apr, 2020

