Noel Quinn, pictured, sent a letter to each of the bank’s shareholders in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: AFP
HSBC boss Noel Quinn writes letter to reassure Hong Kong shareholders after sharp three-day drop in stock price
- HSBC cancelled its dividend, suspended buy-backs on Wednesday after request from UK regulator
- Shareholders have punished the bank’s stock, sending it down 14 per cent over three days
Topic | HSBC
Noel Quinn, pictured, sent a letter to each of the bank’s shareholders in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: AFP