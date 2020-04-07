Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2019 shows water discharging from the Three Gorges Dam, a gigantic hydropower project on the Yangtze River, in Yichang City in central China's Hubei Province. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Three Gorges Dam seeks to raise US$3.5 billion in a stock sale, in country’s biggest fundraising this year
- China Three Gorges Renewable Group is seeking to raise 25 billion yuan selling 8.57 billion shares in Shanghai
- The assets to be listed are mainly domestic solar and wind farms, as well as small hydro power plants, with a total capacity of almost 10 gigawatts
