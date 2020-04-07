Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2019 shows water discharging from the Three Gorges Dam, a gigantic hydropower project on the Yangtze River, in Yichang City in central China's Hubei Province. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  Banking & Finance

China’s Three Gorges Dam seeks to raise US$3.5 billion in a stock sale, in country’s biggest fundraising this year

  • China Three Gorges Renewable Group is seeking to raise 25 billion yuan selling 8.57 billion shares in Shanghai
  • The assets to be listed are mainly domestic solar and wind farms, as well as small hydro power plants, with a total capacity of almost 10 gigawatts
Topic |   IPO
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:31am, 7 Apr, 2020

Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2019 shows water discharging from the Three Gorges Dam, a gigantic hydropower project on the Yangtze River, in Yichang City in central China's Hubei Province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE