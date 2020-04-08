A general view of the construction work under way at Hong Kong’s airport at Chek Lap Kok on 5 November 2015. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s Airport Authority in talks with banks for US$2.6 billion loan to fund the third runway’s construction
- The five-year facility, which is also meant for general corporate purposes, offers an interest margin of 72 basis points over the Hong Kong interbank offered rate, according to people familiar with the matter
- The Hong Kong Airport Authority has a HK$5 billion five-year revolver due December, data compiled by Bloomberg show
Topic | Banking & Finance
