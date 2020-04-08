People move about in Wuhan, Hubei province, as travel restrictions are lifted in the original epicentre of the global coronavirus outbreak, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Cheaper loans, delayed payments: online lenders do their bit to help SMEs in Hubei rebuild after coronavirus outbreak

  • Alibaba-backed online lender MYbank said on Wednesday it would waive first-month interest for micro merchants applying for loans in Wuhan
  • Small entrepreneurs say waiving of interest, penalties and cheaper loans gives them hope for the future.
Yujing Liu
Updated: 7:20pm, 8 Apr, 2020

