People move about in Wuhan, Hubei province, as travel restrictions are lifted in the original epicentre of the global coronavirus outbreak, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Cheaper loans, delayed payments: online lenders do their bit to help SMEs in Hubei rebuild after coronavirus outbreak
- Alibaba-backed online lender MYbank said on Wednesday it would waive first-month interest for micro merchants applying for loans in Wuhan
- Small entrepreneurs say waiving of interest, penalties and cheaper loans gives them hope for the future.
